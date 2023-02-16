 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Only5mins! – Silver price outlook and PV industry impact

By Peter Moore on February 16, 2023
Michael DiRienzo, executive director of The Silver Institute, tells pv magazine that average silver prices will hover around $23 per ounce this year, without any anticipated supply disruptions for the solar industry.

Image: pv magazine

[embedded content]

