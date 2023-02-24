 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Only5mins! – Solar-optimized EV charging is a no-brainer

By Peter Moore on February 24, 2023
Only5mins! – Solar-optimized EV charging is a no-brainer

PowerFlex CEO Raphael Declercq speaks to pv magazine about growing demand for solar-optimized smart charging. He says the company, which is owned by EDF Renewables, can control batteries and loads in microgrids with its newly expanded EV-charging management software.

