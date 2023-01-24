 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Only5mins! – The steeplechase of perovskite solar

By Peter Moore on January 24, 2023
Only5mins! – The steeplechase of perovskite solar – pv magazine International

The potential of perovskite solar cells and modules is still held back by issues such as stability and efficiency losses when scaling up from cell to module. But Annalisa Bruno, a scientist at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, says most of these challenges could be overcome in the near future, with this technology extending from building-integrated PV to conventional solar projects.

Annalisa Bruno
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Unbenannt-6-600×332.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Unbenannt-6.jpg”>

Annalisa Bruno

Image: pv magazine

[embedded content]

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]

Popular content

Related content

Elsewhere on pv magazine…

The cookie settings on this website are set to “allow cookies” to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click “Accept” below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »