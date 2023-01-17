 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Only5mins! – Thin-film expert on potential of cadmium-telluride solar

By Peter Moore on January 17, 2023
Only5mins! – Thin-film expert on potential of cadmium-telluride solar – pv magazine International pv magazine about the advantages of cadmium-telluride (CdTe) solar cells over other thin-film PV technologies, as well as the commercial implications of future efficiency gains and the prospects for industrial expansion.”>pv magazine about the advantages of cadmium-telluride (CdTe) solar cells over other thin-film PV technologies, as well as the commercial implications of future efficiency gains and the prospects for industrial expansion.”>pv magazine about the advantages of cadmium-telluride (CdTe) solar cells over other thin-film PV technologies, as well as the commercial implications of future efficiency gains and the prospects for industrial expansion.”>

Alessandro Romeo, associate professor in experimental physics at Università degli studi di Verona, speaks to pv magazine about the advantages of cadmium-telluride (CdTe) solar cells over other thin-film PV technologies, as well as the commercial implications of future efficiency gains and the prospects for industrial expansion.

Alessandro Romeo
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Unbenannt.v1104-600×322.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Unbenannt.v1104-1200×644-1.jpg”>

Alessandro Romeo

Image: pv magazine

[embedded content]

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]

Popular content

Related content

Elsewhere on pv magazine…

The cookie settings on this website are set to “allow cookies” to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click “Accept” below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »