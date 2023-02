Nina Hojnik

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Unbenannt-20-600×418.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Unbenannt-20.jpg”> Nina Hojnik Image: pv magazine [embedded content] This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected] Popular content Related content Elsewhere on pv magazine…

pv magazine offers daily updates of the latest photovoltaics news. Stay informed. Join our newsletter. Email *

Select Edition(s) * Hold Ctrl or Cmd to select multiple editions. Tap to select multiple editions.



The cookie settings on this website are set to “allow cookies” to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click “Accept” below then you are consenting to this. Close

Only5mins! – Year of change for Slovenia’s PV market – pv magazine Internationalpv magazine about new provisions for large-scale solar in Slovenia. She discusses several regulatory obstacles to developing agrivoltaics, as well as plans to phase out net metering for rooftop PV.”>pv magazine about new provisions for large-scale solar in Slovenia. She discusses several regulatory obstacles to developing agrivoltaics, as well as plans to phase out net metering for rooftop PV.”>pv magazine about new provisions for large-scale solar in Slovenia. She discusses several regulatory obstacles to developing agrivoltaics, as well as plans to phase out net metering for rooftop PV.”>