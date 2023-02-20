 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Only5mins! – Year of change for Slovenia’s PV market

By Peter Moore on February 20, 2023
Nina Hojnik, the director of the Slovenian Photovoltaic Association, speaks to pv magazine about new provisions for large-scale solar in Slovenia. She discusses several regulatory obstacles to developing agrivoltaics, as well as plans to phase out net metering for rooftop PV.

Nina Hojnik
Nina Hojnik

Image: pv magazine

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

