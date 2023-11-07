Ontario Teachers’ fund backs Indian logistics unicorn Xpressbees in $80 million funding

Xpressbees, an Indian logistics firm that works with several e-commerce firms in the country, has raised $80 million in a new funding round led by Ontario Teachers’ late-stage venture growth fund amid a surge in the country’s online shopping activity.

The Canadian pension fund has acquired a stake in the Pune-headquartered startup at about $1.4 billion valuation, same as a Series F tranche earlier this year. With the latest investment round, Xpressbees’ cumulative funding has reached approximately $680 million.

Xpressbees, which also counts Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah, TPG, Alibaba and Blackstone among backers, works with more than 1,000 clients — including financial and e-commerce services giant Paytm, social commerce startup Meesho, eyewear seller Lenskart, phone maker Xiaomi, and online pharmacy NetMeds — deliver their products across the country. It has presence in over 2,000 cities and towns, and it processes more than 2.5 million orders a day — up from about 600,000 daily orders last year.

Xpressbees started its journey within FirstCry, an e-commerce for baby products, in 2012. But in 2015, it became an independent company with Amitava Saha, co-founder and chief operating officer of FirstCry, moving out of FirstCry to become chief executive of Xpressbees. Supam Maheshwari, who co-founded FirstCry and serves as its chief executive, is the other co-founder of Xpressbees.

“We are excited about the market opportunity for end-to-end logistics and supply chain solutions that can meet the needs of a diversified customer base across industries, including e-commerce in India,” said Deepak Dara of Ontario Teachers, in a statement. “Led by a strong team, Xpressbees has established a highly scalable and efficient asset-light model with proven execution capabilities.”

Ontario Teachers’ has invested over $3 billion in India, and identifies the country as one its “key strategic” countries.

Xpressbees competes with a handful of established firms and startups, including publicly listed firm Delhivery and Shadowfax, which is in advanced stages of talks to raise about $60 million in a round led by TPG NewQuest, TechCrunch earlier reported.