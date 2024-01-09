OpenAI challenges NYT lawsuit, asserts fair use in AI model training

In a recent statement, OpenAI addressed the lawsuit filed by The New York Times, clarifying its stance on AI technology’s interaction with news content. The company emphasized its commitment to collaborating with news organizations and supporting the news ecosystem through various partnerships. These collaborations aim to deploy AI products that assist reporters and editors, train AI models on historical content, and feature real-time content with attribution in ChatGPT.

OpenAI also tackled the issue of training AI models using publicly available internet materials, asserting that this practice falls under fair use. Despite this legal standing, OpenAI has led the AI industry in providing an opt-out process for publishers, demonstrating its commitment to responsible practices.

A significant concern raised in the lawsuit was the regurgitation of content by AI models, a rare occurrence where models inadvertently memorize and reproduce specific content. OpenAI acknowledged this issue and stated that they are actively working to minimize it. The company has implemented measures to limit memorization and prevent regurgitation in model outputs, emphasizing the importance of responsible use of their technology in accordance with their terms of use.

OpenAI expressed surprise and disappointment at the lawsuit from The New York Times, noting that previous discussions had been progressing constructively. The company highlighted that the content from The New York Times does not significantly contribute to the training of their models. OpenAI accused The New York Times of intentionally manipulating prompts to induce regurgitation and cherry-picking examples, which they claim is not typical user behavior.

Despite the lawsuit, which OpenAI regards as lacking merit, the company remains open to a constructive partnership with The New York Times. OpenAI respects the newspaper’s long history and its role in championing First Amendment freedoms. The company looks forward to continued collaboration with news organizations, helping to elevate their ability to produce quality journalism by realizing the transformative potential of AI.