OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to join Microsoft

By Bernice Clark on November 20, 2023

Sam Altman and Greg Brockman and many of their former OpenAI colleagues will join Microsoft, the software conglomerate’s chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping an intense three days of discussion following the sudden exit of the AI startup’s executives.

At Microsoft, the former OpenAI members will lead a “new advanced AI research team,” Nadella said in a statement. “We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success,” he added.

Nadella, whose firm has invested over $10 billion in OpenAI, said the company remains committed to the startup.

source: TechCrunch

