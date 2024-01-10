OpenAI debuts ChatGPT subscription aimed at small teams

OpenAI is launching a new subscription plan for ChatGPT, its viral AI-powered chatbot, aimed at smaller, self-service-oriented teams.

Aptly called ChatGPT Team, the plan provides a dedicated workspace for teams up to 149 people using ChatGPT as well as admin tools for team management. All users in a ChatGPT Team gain access to OpenAI’s latest models — GPT-4 (which generates text), GPT-4 with Vision (which understands images in addition to text) and DALL-E 3 (which creates images) — plus tools to allow ChatGPT to analyze, edit and extract info from uploaded files.

ChatGPT Team also lets people within a team build and share GPTs, custom apps based on OpenAI’s text-generating AI models. GPTs don’t require coding experience and can be as simple or complex as desired. For example, a GPT could ingest a company’s proprietary codebases so that developers can check their style or generate code in line with best practices.

As an added benefit, OpenAI says that ChatGPT Team customers will get unspecified new features and improvements down the line, and that it won’t train models on team data or conversations.

ChatGPT Team is priced at $30 per user per month or $25 per user per month billed annually — higher than ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI’s individual premium ChatGPT plan, which costs $20 per month. But ChatGPT Team is a good deal cheaper than ChatGPT Enterprise, which costs as much as $60 per user per month with a minimum of 150 users and a 12-month contract.

ChatGPT Team seems tailor-made for small- and medium-sized business customers who want team-oriented ChatGPT features without having to pay top dollar for them. That’s likely to be a lucrative space; according to a recent survey from ResumeBuilder, 49% of companies use ChatGPT for use cases like coding, creating content like job descriptions and interview questions and summarizing documents and meetings, while 30% say that they intend to use ChatGPT in the future.=