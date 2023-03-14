OpenAI releases GPT-4, a multimodal AI that it claims is state-of-the-art

After months of anticipation, OpenAI has released a powerful new image- and text-understanding AI model, GPT-4, that the company calls “the latest milestone in its effort in scaling up deep learning.”

GPT-4 is available today via OpenAI’s API and in ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI’s premium subscription for ChatGPT.

According to OpenAI, GPT-4 can accept image and text inputs and performs “human-level performance” on various professional and academic benchmarks. For example, it passes a simulated bar exam with a score around the top 10% of test takers.

OpenAI spent six months iteratively aligning GPT-4 using lessons from an adversarial testing program as well as ChatGPT, resulting in “best-ever results” on factuality, steerability and refusing to go outside of guardrails.