OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India

ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service to access OpenAI’s text-generating AI, is now available in India. ChatGPT Plus features GPT-4, the refined AI model that OpenAI launched earlier this week.

The paid tier provides customers with early access to new features including GPT-4. Introduced in the U.S. in February after being in an early preview for a few weeks, ChatGPT Plus is available at a monthly subscription price of $20. A subscription allows a customer to use ChatGPT even during peak-usage hours, get faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

OpenAI continues to also offer a free version of ChatGPT — although with a few restrictions — on its website. If you do not wish to pay for access, you can still enjoy the ChatGPT experience through the Bing search engine.

OpenAI initially had a waitlist for users to access ChatGPT Plus. However, shortly after its release, the startup made the subscription service available to all users. The service aims to help OpenAI monetize ChatGPT, which has become viral and gained mass attraction for its AI-based conversational experience in recent months.

Understandably, ChatGPT has also grappled with some controversies and bans due to its nature and sophistication of its human-like responses that can be deceptive. Its advanced text conversational capabilities have certainly appealed to the masses and even attracted OpenAI’s early investor Microsoft to integrate the experience within its services. Competitors including Baidu and Google have also started to build similar conversational AI experiences.