OPM reduces the retirement backlog by one-third in 2023

Cookie List

A cookie is a small piece of data (text file) that a website – when visited by a

user – asks your browser to store on your device in order to remember information about you, such as your

language preference or login information. Those cookies are set by us and called first-party cookies. We also

use third-party cookies – which are cookies from a domain different than the domain of the website you are

visiting – for our advertising and marketing efforts. More specifically, we use cookies and other tracking

technologies for the following purposes:

Strictly Necessary Cookies

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to

ensure the proper functioning of our website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy

choices) and/or to monitor site performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of

your data under the CCPA. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts

of the site will not work as intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or

Preferences menu of your browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org

to learn more.

Functional Cookies

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to

ensure the proper functioning of our

website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site

performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You

can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as

intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your

browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org

to learn more.

Performance Cookies

We do not allow you to opt-out of our certain cookies, as they are necessary to

ensure the proper functioning of our

website (such as prompting our cookie banner and remembering your privacy choices) and/or to monitor site

performance. These cookies are not used in a way that constitutes a “sale” of your data under the CCPA. You

can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not work as

intended if you do so. You can usually find these settings in the Options or Preferences menu of your

browser. Visit www.allaboutcookies.org

to learn more.

Sale of Personal Data

We also use cookies to personalize your experience on our websites, including by

determining the most relevant content and advertisements to show you, and to monitor site traffic and

performance, so that we may improve our websites and your experience. You may opt out of our use of such

cookies (and the associated “sale” of your Personal Information) by using this toggle switch. You will still

see some advertising, regardless of your selection. Because we do not track you across different devices,

browsers and GEMG properties, your selection will take effect only on this browser, this device and this

website.

Social Media Cookies

We also use cookies to personalize your experience on our websites, including by

determining the most relevant content and advertisements to show you, and to monitor site traffic and

performance, so that we may improve our websites and your experience. You may opt out of our use of such

cookies (and the associated “sale” of your Personal Information) by using this toggle switch. You will still

see some advertising, regardless of your selection. Because we do not track you across different devices,

browsers and GEMG properties, your selection will take effect only on this browser, this device and this

website.

Targeting Cookies

We also use cookies to personalize your experience on our websites, including by

determining the most relevant content and advertisements to show you, and to monitor site traffic and

performance, so that we may improve our websites and your experience. You may opt out of our use of such

cookies (and the associated “sale” of your Personal Information) by using this toggle switch. You will still

see some advertising, regardless of your selection. Because we do not track you across different devices,

browsers and GEMG properties, your selection will take effect only on this browser, this device and this

website.