Our favorite startups from YC’s Winter 2023 Demo Day — Part 2

Over 20,000 applications flew into Y Combinator, which ended up plucking out 282 startups for its latest batch. And now we’re getting our first look at them through Demo Day.

The first day’s demos included a healthy dose of artificial intelligence and open source, which is different from years past that were dominated by new fintech companies. That’s not entirely surprising; we were less than 10 minutes into Demo Day before we heard the phrase “Cerebral Valley.” Our favorites from Wednesday also extend to EV charger credit cards and a Snowflake for sensor data.

Now we’re focused on the standouts from day two. Is crypto back? What happened to the accountant tech stack? And are we ready to start talking about cloud marketplaces? Check out our favorites from the second day of demos below and see for yourself.

And please remember that we’re not offering investing advice or recommending anyone join or back a startup. We’re just having fun.