Owning the earscape market with Lisa Bubbers and Anna Harman from Studs

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Lisa Bubbers and Anna Harman, the co-founders of the ear piercing company Studs. The duo spoke to us about:
- What fundraising for a brick-and-mortar company was like.
- How they build a new market, tapping consumers who are too old for Claire’s but might not want to go into a tattoo shop.
- The ways in which their leadership styles complement each other.
