Pakistan re-tenders 600 MW solar PV project

The Pakistani government’s Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has re-tendered a 600 MW solar project, extending the deadline to Oct. 30.

The PPIB said the successful solar projects will be built in the districts of Kot Addu and Muzaffargargh, Punjab. They will be developed on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis for a concession term of 25 years.

The deadline for the tender was extended once before, originally set to April 17. However, it was later extended to May 8.

In June, the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) merged with the PPIB.

NEPRA, the country’s energy authority, recently granted 12 generation licenses, with a total capacity of 211.42 MW. Nine of those approvals were granted to solar projects with a total capacity of 44.74 MW. Last year, the nation installed 166 MW of solar capacity.

In May, NEPRA launched the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM), a new model for Pakistan’s wholesale electricity market. The Central Power Purchasing Agency said the model will “introduce competition in the electricity market and provide an enabling environment where multiple sellers and buyers can trade electricity.”

According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Pakistan had 1,234 MW of installed PV capacity by the end of 2022.