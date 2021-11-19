Panasonic launches new Evervolt battery

The EverVolt 2.0 battery

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/canvas-600×400.png” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/canvas.png”>

Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has unveiled a new version of its lithium-ion storage solution for residential solar installations — the Evervolt battery.

“EverVolt 2.0 offers enhancements for greater customization, and features a convenient modular footprint and weatherproof design,” the company said in a statement. “Up to three systems can be stacked together to obtain more power output and energy storage capacity.”

Panasonic said the system is available in the U.S. with storage capacities of 17.1 kWh and 25.65 kWh. The product comes with a floor-standing battery cabinet and a hybrid smart inverter with 4 MPPTs. It can be AC- and DC-coupled, which makes it suitable for both new and existing PV installations with a power of up to 12 kW. The system is reportedly able to provide a continuous output of 7.6 kW off-grid and 9.6 kW on-grid.

Popular content

The company offers a 10-year product warranty for the weatherproof outdoor-rated system, which is equipped with an outdoor protection rating of IP55.

Panasonic launched its EverVolt storage system in September 2019. In May, it launched a heterojunction solar module compatible with the storage system. “The EverVolt 2.0 battery storage system integrates seamlessly with Panasonic solar panels to create the Total Home Solar Energy System, enabling homeowners to generate and store abundant clean energy,” the manufacturer said.