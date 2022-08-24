Panasonic launches new warranty package for solar and battery storage

The company now offers a 25-year warranty for its panels and 10 years for its energy storage system.

From pv magazine USA

Panasonic announced a new set of warranty terms for its solar and energy storage products. The coverage, called the EverVolt AllGuard All System warranty is a comprehensive warranty covering product, performance, and labor across major system components.

This includes 25 years for Panasonic solar panels, 25 years for racking systems, 10 years for inverters, and 10 years for Panasonic EverVolt 2.0 energy storage system. Panasonic’s solar technology is backed by 40 years of research and development.

“With the EverVolt AllGuard All System Warranty, we can uniquely provide homeowners a broader range of protection that covers their entire solar and energy storage system to enhance their investment. Home battery storage is gaining popularity among homeowners looking for independence from the power grid and is now an integral part of the solar electricity system. With our warranty covering product, performance output, and parts and labor, they can rest assured that their solar energy investment will be fully protected.” said Mukesh Sethi, director, solar and energy storage, Panasonic Eco Systems

To qualify for the warranty, the equipment must be installed by a Panasonic authorized solar installer or authorized EverVolt storage installer. The inverter warranty is solely for Enphase microinverters purchased from Panasonic, and the racking warranty applies to Unirac and IronRidge racking systems.

EV battery factory

Last month, Panasonic announced it plans a $4 billion U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Kansas City. The Kansas Department of Commerce and the Kansas City Area Development Council and its partners shared that the company’s plans create a need for up to 4,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs. Panasonic has identified a site in De Soto, Kansas for the project, pending approval by Panasonic’s board of directors.

“With the increased electrification of the automotive market, expanding battery production in the US is critical to help meet demand,” said Kazuo Tadanobu, president, CEO of Panasonic Energy. “Given our leading technology and depth of experience, we aim to continue driving growth of the lithium-ion battery industry and accelerating towards a net-zero emissions future.”

More than 1 billion customers use Panasonic products every day, generating 86 million tons of CO2 emissions based on electricity consumption figures. This amounts to approximately 110 million tons of CO2 emissions across our entire value chain, a number that is equivalent to about 1% of total emissions from global electricity consumption. The company has entered an initiative to become net-zero in its business operations by 2030 and sets further goals for its sustainability by 2050.