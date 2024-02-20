Panasonic presents air-to-water reversible heat pumps

The Japanese electronics manufacturer said its new heat pumps are suitable for commercial, industrial, and multi-dwelling residential applications. The new products feature a rated power ranging from 50 kW to 80 kW and a coefficient of performance spanning from 3.2 to 3.4.

Panasonic Heating & Cooling Solutions, a unit of Japan’s Panasonic, has presented a new air-to-water reversible heat pump for commercial, industrial, and multi-dwelling residential applications.

Called ECOi-W Aqua-G Blue, the new product has a variable speed pump that automatically adjusts its speed according to the required capacity and, according to the manufacturer, enables a 70% reduction in annual energy consumption.

The heat pump is available in four versions with a rated power of 50 kW, 60 kW, 70 kW and 80 kW, respectively. “By seamlessly connecting up to 8 units in cascade, the range can efficiently boost capacity up to 640 kW, ensuring adaptability to various project requirements,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The smallest device measures 1,730 mm x 2,215 mm x 1,032 mm without tank and the largest has a size of 2,030 mm x 2,180 mm x 1,160 mm without tank. The water tank has a capacity ranging from 200 L to 300 L.

The heat pumps feature a cooling capacity of 48.2 kW to 74.1 kW and a heating capacity spanning from 49.2 kW to 83.6 kW. Their coefficient of performance (COP) ranges from 3.2 to 3.4 and their seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) is between 3.70 and 3.80.

Popular content

The new products use propane (R290) as a refrigerant and a highly optimized heat exchanger design, which the company said enables a refrigerant charge reduction.

“Aqua-G Blue can reach up to 70 C leaving water temperature making heat pump systems a sustainable and energy-efficient solution for providing hot water in residential and commercial buildings,” the company said, adding the heat pump has an energy efficiency rating of A++ and a silent mode with a sound power level of 79.9 dB(A). “An optional compressor box is available to provide an additional level of noise reduction.”