Perovskite PV cell hits 19.9% efficiency with single-walled carbon nanotube

Tarbiat Modares University (TMU) researchers in Iran have developed a perovskite solar cell using a single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) hole transport layer (HTL). This SWCNT, a twisted graphene sheet hollow cylinder, enhances hole transport within the cell. The researchers surrounded the nanotube with lead sulfide colloidal quantum dots (PbS-CQDs).

“The mentioned materials can absorb sunlight well and in turn increase absorption and carriers’ generation in the structure, thereby increasing the power conversion efficiency,” said the researchers. “In addition, since the carriers’ lifetime in PbS-CQDs material is close to 2000 ns, this causes less recombination of electrons and holes in the structure, which in turn leads to the increase of open-circuit voltage in the system.”