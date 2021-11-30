Perovskite solar cells for electronic shelf labels

The electronic shelf label is equipped is equipped with an ‘e-ink’ display; a wireless communication module; and a perovskite cell as the power source.

Polish perovskite solar cell manufacturer Saule Technologies has launched a solar-powered electronic shelf label solution for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and retail sector.

According to the company, the users of the shelf labels will be able to change prices centrally and synchronously across all retail stores within a chain. The devices are available in different colors and shapes and with a size ranging from 1.54in to 12.5in.

“Along with the price, they can display text and graphics, thus serving as an effective platform for conveying additional messages: Advertisements, special discount announcements, loyalty campaigns, and many more,” Saule Technologies stated, noting that the price can be changed up to 15 times a day. The lifetime of the device is estimated at 10 years.

The system is powered by a flexible perovskite solar cell manufactured through the company’s room-temperature inkjet printing process.

Saule Technologies has been working on an inkjet printing process for the production of flexible perovskite solar modules since 2014. With this technology, the shape, color and size of the modules could be adapted to the needs of customers. These modules could also be installed at any free space on a building. They are also stable and water-resistant, the company claims.

The Polish manufacturer opened its cell factory in Wrocław, in western Poland, in June.

The company is part of the European Perovskite Initiative (EPKI), which unites the major European institutions involved in solar energy research, including the Benelux-based Solliance – which has the Netherlands’ TNO and Belgium’s Imec among its members; Switzerland’s École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL); France’s Institut National de l’Energie Solaire; Germany’s Fraunhofer ISE; Italy’s Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche; specialist Oxford PV; and the University of Oxford.