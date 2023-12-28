PFC Consulting allocates 1.25 GW of solar for $0.030/kWh

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/L2_Snap3-1536×1024-1-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/L2_Snap3-1536×1024-1-1200×800-1.jpg”>
From pv magazine India
PFC Consulting, a unit of Power Finance Corp., has declared the winners of its 1.25 GW solar tender.
Three developers have emerged in the procurement exercise, which yielded a final average price of about INR 2.53 ($0.030)/kWh to INR 2.54/kWh.
NTPC Renewable Energy secured the biggest slice of 900 MW. Acme Cleantech won 300 MW at INR 2.53/kWh. Solarcraft secured 50 MW at INR 2.54/kWh.
The winners will develop solar projects, connected to the interstate transmission grid, on a build-own-operate basis in India.
The capacity will be developed under the scheme for flexibility in the generation and scheduling of thermal/hydro power stations through bundling with renewable energy and storage power.
