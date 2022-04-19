 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Philippines developer set to double solar portfolio

By Peter Moore on April 19, 2022

Raslag Corp. has said its Raslag III merchant solar site will be up and running in May.

The developer claims to have a 95 MWp pipeline.

Image: Storm Crypt/Flickr

Filipino solar developer Raslag Corp. has said it is aiming for commercial operation of an 18 MWp solar field by May 16.

In a recent project update, the Pampanga-based developer said it completed installation of solar panels at its Raslag III site last month. The project was almost 86% complete by the start of April.

The site will almost double the scale of the company’s current 23 MWp portfolio, with the Raslag website stating a further 95 MWp are planned.

The developer said the Raslag III project, which will supply electricity to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market on a merchant basis, will generate more than 26 GWh of clean energy per year, enough to power 16,200 homes.

