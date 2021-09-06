Photos: 9 best tasks humans have offloaded to robotic helpers

Best tasks humans have offloaded to robotic helpers

Robots were once reserved for the pages of paperback pulp, but in recent decades, these bots have transformed from science fiction to everyday reality. Robotic interactions are a common part of the modern human experience as these increasingly nimble machines are designed with new skills and dexterity. During this time, robots have augmented human roles across industries from manufacturing to space exploration. From autonomous pizza delivery and bionic bartending to sports entertainment, here are some of the top tasks humans have offloaded onto our robotic assistants.

SEE: Hiring kit: Robotics engineer (TechRepublic Premium)

Image: NASA