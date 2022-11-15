Photovoltaic signboard with 18.5% efficiency

The round solar panel is a self-powered signboard.

Danish startup Dansk Solenergi has developed what it claims is the world’s first PV signboard. The round, 95 W solar module has an efficiency of up to 18.5%. It features 35 cells from Singapore-based solar manufacturer Maxeon.

The panel is based on a colorful cell technology that the manufacturer has dubbed “Color, Form, Reflection (CRF).” It claims the panel can be applied to almost any surface. It hides the solar cells with a colored compound that sticks to the glass. This compound has many colors, arranged to form a picture of Earth that was originally taken from the Apollo 11 space mission.

“The solar cells are covered by the picture and still produce enough energy to charge a battery during the daylight,” the BIPV specialist’s chief financial officer, Martín Rivadeneira, told pv magazine.

In the dark, the signboard is illuminated by a 760-lumen LED light powered by its own solar energy. The company has a range of solar tiles in its portfolio for residential applications, architectural projects, churches, and building facades. However, the compound hiding the cells only has one color, unlike the PV signboard.

Dansk Solenergi developed the PV signboard in collaboration with Danish artist Bo Karberg in Holeby, a municipality on the island of Lolland, southern Denmark.