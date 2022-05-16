Photowatt unveils G12 solar modules

From pv magazine France

Photowatt, a solar module manufacturer owned by Paris-based energy group EDF, unveiled new solar modules based on G12 wafers at the Smarter E event last week in Munich, Germany.

The PW66MAX-CB-XF bifacial PERC modules have 132 multi-crystalline half-cells and a rated nominal power ranging from 600 W to 660 W. The smallest version has an efficiency rating of 19% and can go up to 22.8%, with a 20% bifacial gain. The largest product has an efficiency of 21.2% and can go up to 25.5% with a bifaciality coefficient of 20%, said the company.

The new product measures 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weighs 37.9 kg. It can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and is backed by a 10-year product warranty and a 30-year linear power warranty. The aluminum frame is resistant to extreme climatic conditions of 5,400 Pa (snow) and 2,400 Pa (wind), according to the manufacturer.

It will produce the glass-glass modules from the fourth quarter of 2022. They will be available from the first quarter of 2023. It has adapted its 120 MW Bourgoin-Jallieu plant to handle 210 mm wafers. Up to 40 MW have been pre-ordered and several projects using the modules have been selected by the French authorities in the country’s tenders for large-scale solar, which prioritize PV panels with low carbon footprints.