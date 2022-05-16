Photowatt unveils G12 solar modules

From pv magazine France
Photowatt, a solar module manufacturer owned by Paris-based energy group EDF, unveiled new solar modules based on G12 wafers at the Smarter E event last week in Munich, Germany.
The PW66MAX-CB-XF bifacial PERC modules have 132 multi-crystalline half-cells and a rated nominal power ranging from 600 W to 660 W. The smallest version has an efficiency rating of 19% and can go up to 22.8%, with a 20% bifacial gain. The largest product has an efficiency of 21.2% and can go up to 25.5% with a bifaciality coefficient of 20%, said the company.
Popular content
The new product measures 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weighs 37.9 kg. It can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and is backed by a 10-year product warranty and a 30-year linear power warranty. The aluminum frame is resistant to extreme climatic conditions of 5,400 Pa (snow) and 2,400 Pa (wind), according to the manufacturer.
It will produce the glass-glass modules from the fourth quarter of 2022. They will be available from the first quarter of 2023. It has adapted its 120 MW Bourgoin-Jallieu plant to handle 210 mm wafers. Up to 40 MW have been pre-ordered and several projects using the modules have been selected by the French authorities in the country’s tenders for large-scale solar, which prioritize PV panels with low carbon footprints.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine