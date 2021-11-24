Pilot floating platform for offshore hybrid wind-solar-wave projects

Developed by German company Sinn Power, the floating platform currently hosts solar modules totaling 80 kW and may also embed small wind turbines and wave energy converters.

German wave energy technology company Sinn Power GmbH has unveiled its first floating ocean ‘hybrid’ platform, that combines wave, wind and solar energy.



The floating structure is hosting 80 kW of solar modules and was deployed in Heraklion, on the Greek island of Crete. It is claimed to withstand 12m-high waves and wind speeds of up to 27m/s without suffering any damage.



“Sinn Power’s Ocean Hybrid Platform is a seaworthy solution suitable for near shore and offshore applications and ready for reliable and economical operation,” the company said in a statement, noting that the installation relies on solar modules with IP68 junction boxes and smart-grid forming power electronics for floating hybrid systems.

“The Ocean Hybrid Platform (OHP) is particularly suitable for European green ports and marinas, tourist resorts on coasts and islands and for nearshore solutions for floating industries, such as aquaculture, substituting diesel generators,” a company’s spokesperson told pv magazine. “Besides applications at sea, the OHP is suitable for electricity generation on freshwater bodies in stormy regions. Future applications are complementation of offshore wind parks and offshore hydrogen production.”

According to the manufacturer, the platform can be used in a modular approach to build floating solar facilities with a combined capacity of up to 3 MW.

The platform can also host wind turbines and wave energy converters.

The system can also be powered by wave energy converters, depending on the maritime conditions and power demand. Furthermore, each of the corner points of the platform can host small wind turbines of different sizes, in a modular configuration. The small scale wind turbines are provided by German specialist Luvside.

The facility has a size of 6x12m and can be equipped with adjustable buoyancy for different load scenarios. The anchoring specifications depend on a project’s size and water body. The structure fences are made of maritime aluminum and each floating body consists of a polyethylene segment, a connection hub, and a belt. The support buoys are said to enable a corrective movement of the platform and reduce tension within the entire structure.

“Sinn Power has successfully carried out real-life tests in Heraklion and actively markets its innovative solution to project developers worldwide,” the company stated.