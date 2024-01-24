Pioneer Power Solutions unveils mobile off-grid EV charging trailer

From pv magazine USA

Pioneer Power Solutions has announced the launch of an off-grid and mobile EV charging platform. The new product, developed in partnership with Nomad Transportable Power Solutions, is a towable lithium-ion battery system with integrated EV charging. The device is designed to serve events, remote locations, and disaster-response events, in addition to supporting flexible EV fleet management.

The “Zero Emissions e-Boost (ZEeB)” system is a 500 kW unit featuring Kore Power lithium-ion battery cells with 1.3 MWh of energy storage capacity. It can deliver more than five hours of EV charging with a 240 kW charger, and more than 10 hours with a 120 kW charger. The company said it plans to release 750 kW and 1 MW versions later this year.

“While many battery energy storage solutions are available in the U.S. market, they are severely limited by dependence on a high-power, near-site grid connection for recharging,” said Nathan Mazurek, chief executive officer of Pioneer Power Solutions. “By pairing a mobile battery energy storage solution with a mobile, low-carbon recharge system, we are opening immense possibilities for our customers.”

The company said that the ZEeB is charger brand-agnostic and can connect with three-phase, two-phase, and single-phase devices. It supports 480 V, 240 V, or 120 V power applications.

“Whenever electricity becomes unavailable at a site, these units transform instantly into integral parts of a microgrid or Distributed Energy Resource, which we believe places them years ahead of their competition when it comes to peak demand shaving and resiliency,” said Mazurek.