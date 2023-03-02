Pitch Deck Teardown: Gable’s $12M Series A deck

It seems like only yesterday that I wrote about Gable’s $12 million Series A, but it was, in fact, two days ago. The company is building an interesting product in the world of remote work, and I was curious how the founders were able to convince investors to part with a big pile of dough.

Gable takes all the administrative work out of finding and booking nearby workspaces, both for employees and employers. It operates in 26 different countries, and the company says that more than 5,000 employees are using the platform.

Slides in this deck

At 21 slides, Gable’s deck is longer than average. Here’s what it included:

Cover slide Team slide Market context slide (“The revolution of remote work”) Problem slide No. 1 (“Going remote-first is hard”) How people solve it now (“How it’s done today”) Problem slide No. 2 (“Main Issues”) Solution slide Traction slide (“Where we are”) Product slide No.1 (“Employee view”) Product slide No. 2 (“Management and insights”) Product slide No. 3 (“Host view”) Traction slide (“Partnership with over 800 spaces”) Value proposition slide (“Why they choose Gable”) Case study slide No. 1 Case study slide No. 2 Business model slide Market-size slide (“TAM”) Go-to-market slide (“Scalable process”) Marketing slide (“Massive channel opportunity) Product road map slide Thank you slide

Three things to love

Making the business of shared workspaces easier for startups certainly has its challenges, but it’s also a large and growing market. Gable weaves its story together with ease.