Pixon Green Energy to add 1 GW of solar cell, module capacity in India

Pixon Green Energy’s solar factory in Gujarat

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/solar-module.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/solar-module.jpg”>

From pv magazine India

Pixon Green Energy is adding 1 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in the Indian state of Gujarat with backward integration into 1 GW of PV cell production. It currently has 1 GW of solar modules and 1 GW of EVA manufacturing units in the state.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government of Gujarat for $123 million of investments in production capacity expansion. This is expected to create employment for around 1,050 people.

Popular content

“The new module facility will start the production by FY 2026-27, and we are coming up with mono PERC, HJT and TOPCon solar panels,” Pixon Energy told pv magazine.