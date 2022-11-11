Pixxel’s Awais Ahmed talks going hyperspectral in dual-use at TC Sessions: Space

Orbital imagery is becoming commonplace in industries and defense, but looking beyond the visible spectrum has yet to break through into the mainstream. Pixxel is poised to change that with its hyperspectral imaging satellites, and co-founder Awais Ahmed will join us at TC Sessions: Space in Los Angeles on December 6 to tell us why this tech matters.

Hyperspectral imagery includes wavelengths well beyond what people and traditional cameras see, allowing satellites to detect things like polluting gases, the hydration level of soil or concentrations of desirable minerals. Pixxel’s approach is modern and adaptable, with a new imaging stack that slices the wider spectrum into extremely thin slices, allowing very specific detections that would normally take a spectrometer or science mission.

Pixxel raised a $25 million A round earlier this year, a coup for the young founders, Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, his fellow graduate from BITS Pilani in Rajasthan, India. The two set out to change orbital imagery and are now in pole position as numerous industries, the military, and climate-monitoring authorities are all seeing the benefits of hyperspectral image data.

Ahmed told TechCrunch recently that the new push toward ESG, as well as a large new tranche of federal funding for climate solutions, is reinforcing existing interest from stakeholders in this area, from climate activists to gas and oil companies. And of course the strategic importance of this type of data is easy to see, which is why Ahmed will be joining us for a discussion of the evolving dual-use sector where startups like Pixxel have twice the opportunity — but also double the responsibility.

