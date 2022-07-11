Pluto TV revamps its lineup with a focus on using lifestyle content and game shows to draw in viewers

Today, Pluto TV reorganized its U.S. channel lineup, adding five new categories and four channels to the service in hopes of offering easier navigation for its users as well as drawing in new subscribers with genre-focused programming.

The five categories added to the platform include Game Shows, Daytime TV, Home, Food, and Lifestyle & Culture. Genres such as these are pretty popular amongst viewers, creating a demand for these dedicated categories.

The free streaming platform also launched “Let’s Make a Deal” and “The Judge Judy Channel” today, July 11. Beginning on August 1, Pluto TV will roll out two other channels for the game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

“We are always looking for ways to improve our programming offering and make it easier for the audience to find what they are looking for. Not only is this expansion driven by viewing habits we can see, we spoke directly to our audience to gain feedback on suggested changes before they were made,” Scott Reich, SVP of Programming at Pluto TV, said in a statement.

The Roku Channel also recognized the opportunity for subscribers that want to watch reality and lifestyle content. In May, the rival streaming service announced co-production deals with Marquee Brands and Milk Street Studios, giving the service seven new original series with food and lifestyle personalities Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, and Chris Kimball.

With more categories added, this brings the total to 18. Pluto TV’s other categories are: Movies, Entertainment, News + Opinion, Crime, Reality, Comedy, Classic TV, Sports, Gaming + Anime, Music, En Español, Kids, and Local.

As part of the reorganization, content from Pluto TV’s channels will relocate to new categories that make more sense and helps viewers find them easier. For instance, “The Judge Judy Channel” will be rolled out to the Daytime TV category and join “Best of The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Best of Dr. Phil,” “Judge Nosey,” and more.

For its Q1 2022 results in May, Pluto TV reported having 68 million monthly active users, up from 64 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This beat competitor Tubi, Fox’s FAST service, which had 51 million monthly active users in the first quarter of 2022.

Pluto TV launched over 102 channels in Q1 2022, bringing the total to more than 1,000 global channels. The company boasts over 43,000 titles on the service.