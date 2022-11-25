Poland raises rebates for residential solar, storage

The Polish government will raise subsidy levels for rooftop PV and storage systems from December under its Mój Prąd scheme. The rebate for solar will increase from PLN 4,000 ($888) to PLN 6,000 and will more than double from PLN 7,500 to PLN 16,000 for storage.

Poland‘s government has revealed that it will increase subsidy levels for residential PV and storage installations under the Mój Prąd (My Electricity) rebate scheme.

As of Dec. 15, the subsidy for solar will be raised from PLN 4,000 to PLN 6,000. The rebate for storage will more than double from PLN 7,500 to PLN 16,000, according to the scheme’s website. The scheme is open to residential rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 2 kW to 10 kW, and storage installations from 2 kWh.

The changes will cover beneficiaries of the fourth edition of the rebate scheme, which was launched in April. The government also extended the call for applications for the current edition of Mój Prąd from the end of December 2022 to the end of March 2023.

Prosumers can submit applications under an agreement regulating the injection of electricity generated from micro-installations into the Polish grid. Since the scheme was launched in 2019, it has allocated more than PLN 1.7 billion to 411,494 PV projects.

The scheme’s total funding is PLN 5.34 billion, and applications will be accepted until the funds are exhausted. Up to PLN 855 million have been earmarked for the third and fourth editions of the program, which run between 2021 and 2023. The higher rebates are designed to strengthen Poland’s energy security amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“The development of renewable energy sources is a good prescription for rising energy prices following the war,” Moskwa said on Twitter.

