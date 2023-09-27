Poland to offer building permit exemptions for PV systems up to 150 kW

Pająk said installers who build PV systems above 6.5 kW in size will still need to undergo “consultations” with fire protection experts, as Poland’s Construction Law remains unchanged.

He also highlighted that the recent amendments to the RES Act, passed on Aug. 17, include provisions to enhance the potential for PV energy generation on commercial properties. The regulations will facilitate the construction of direct lines connecting renewable energy producers with consumers, bypassing public power lines.

The RES Act’s changes also expand the size of PV installation development areas. According to the new regulations, obtaining a decision on environmental conditions for PV installations outside the specified areas will be required for areas smaller than 1 hectare, excluding PV systems on roofs and building facades.

Poland had the highest number of full-time workers employed in the EU’s solar industry by the end of 2022, with 150,000 employees, said SolarPower Europe. In July, Polish research institute IEO said that the country’s installed capacity could more than double to 26,791 MW by the end of 2025.