Poland’s grid-connected PV project pipeline hits 18 GW

Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO), a Polish research body, has revealed that 6,929 PV projects with a combined capacity of about 18 GW had secured preliminary grid-connection approvals by the end of September. Compared to the end of March, projects and planned capacity surged by 41% and 46%, respectively.

Since December, the Polish authorities have awarded grid-connection permits for 6.6 GW of PV projects, with 1.2 GW of the total also obtaining construction permits.

“In total, in the period from December 2022 to November 2023, construction permits were issued for PV projects with a total capacity of over 2.5 GW,” said the IEO.

The country’s transmission system operators have rejected many project applications, despite the growth in new projects and capacity. For instance, Enea has dismissed 380 projects with a combined capacity of 6.28 GW over the last two quarters, while Energa has turned down 109 applications, with a total capacity of 312 MW.

Poland’s cumulative installed PV capacity hit 12.4 GW at the end of 2022, according to data from the IEO. Its installed solar capacity could more than double to 26,791 MW by the end of 2025. IEO’s latest report suggests that this year, the nation will add approximately 5,981 MW, followed by 4,392 MW in 2024 and 3,996 MW in 2025.