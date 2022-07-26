Polish utility PGE wants to couple 200 MW/820 MWh of battery storage with existing pumped-hydro facility

The Żarnowiec Pumped Storage Power Station is located about 7 km south of Żarnowiec in Puck County, northern Poland.

Polish state-owned utility Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) is planning to deploy around 200 MW/820 MWh of battery storage in Żarnowiec, Puck County, northern Poland.

The storage facility will be connected with the existing 716 MW Żarnowiec Pumped Storage Power Station, which is located about 7 km south of Żarnowiec and is Poland’s largest hydroelectric power station. “The resulting innovative hybrid installation will have a capacity of at least 921 MW and a storage capacity of more than 4.6 GWh,” the company said in a statement released. “PGE has filed a subsidy request with the European Commission and is also looking for business partners to finance the project.”

The project is located 10 km from the Baltic Sea, where PGE is planning to build offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 3.5 GW. In the Żarnowiec area, PGE also operates a 100 MW wind power plant and is planning to build several large scale photovoltaic parks.



All these assets will be connected with the pumped-hydro station and the battery through a 400/110 kV substation located approximately 2 km from both facilities and a 400 kV substation built for the needs of offshore wind farms in the area.



“The potential of the planned hybrid installation will increase the energy security of Poland and the Baltic States,” PGE added. “It will also have an impact on the competitiveness of energy markets and the synchronization of Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian energy systems with the continental Europe system through the Harmony Link project, which is an interconnection for the exchange of electricity between Lithuania and Poland.”