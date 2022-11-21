Polycab unveils grid-tie string solar inverters

From pv magazine India

India’s Polycab has unveiled its PSIS series of grid-tie string solar inverters, with power outputs ranging from 1 kW to 5 kW.

The 4 kW and 5 kW devices have a maximum conversion efficiency of 98.1% and a European efficiency of 97.3%. The 3 kW products have a maximum efficiency of 97.5% and a European efficiency rating of 96.8%. The 1 kW, 1.5 kW and 2 kW inverters have respective efficiencies of 97.2% and 96.5%

The maximum DC input voltage is 600 V, with a startup voltage of 60 V to 120 V. The MPPT tracking voltage ranges from 50 V (DC) to 500 V.

The inverters are transformerless and come with built-in multiple protection levels, export power management for export control, and total harmonic distortion below 1.5%. They include RS-485 connectors and optional Wi-Fi/GPRS/LAN interfaces for remote monitoring.

The inverters weigh between 7.4 kg and 11.5 kg. They come with a five-year warranty, extendable up to 20 years.