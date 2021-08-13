Portable charging trailer for commercial EV fleets

From pv magazine USA

Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles, has announced the release of Xos Hub, a mobile charging station for EV fleets. The tow-behind unit can be deployed in the fleet yard without having to wait for a traditional infrastructure installation, said Xos.

The mobile unit can simultaneously charge up to five vehicles with its CCS1 charge port connectors, and fits in two standard parking spots. It can hold up to 3 MWh of energy storage and has 480 V single-phase and three-phase inputs. Solar panels on the roof of the unit power the cloud-enabled control and safety system.

The company also offers an on-demand infrastructure-as-a-service platform for site evaluation, energy storage development, installation, and energy management services. The announcement of Xos Hub follows a recent business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corp.

As the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden announced its target of a 50% electric vehicle sales share in 2030 for the United States, creative commercial solutions are arising to address the need for rapid electrification. Charging access is often seen as a bottleneck for electric vehicle adoption, and Xos’ solution is one way to alleviate said bottleneck.

Work is already underway at the federal level to address EV charging constraints. Recently, the Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technology Office (VTO) announced a $62 million package for the decarbonization of the transportation sector, for example. The VTO said it will support the expansion of EV infrastructure, partly by hosting community-level EV demonstrations and installing EV charging within multi-unit housing, among other activities.