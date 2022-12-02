Portable off-grid solar, battery kit from Canada

From pv magazine USA

SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.

While most batteries don’t perform well in permafrost areas, SEI found a manufacturer of military grade cases used for transporting and storing missiles, which the company uses for its batteries. The cases house the batteries as well as heaters to keep them warm.

SEI uses lithium-ion batteries with a positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heater. When the temperature outside drops, more of the power from the panels goes to the heater that warms the batteries, SEI reports.

