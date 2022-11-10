Portugal switches on first solar-to-hydrogen plant

The H2Évora pilot project in Portugal.

Portugal’s Fusion Fuel has connected its green hydrogen plant to the grid in Évora, Portugal. The project is the first successfully commissioned solar-to-green hydrogen facility in Portugal.

The H2Évora pilot project features 15 of the company’s HEVO-solar hydrogen generators. They will produce an estimated 15 tons of green hydrogen per year. The generators combine miniaturized proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers fixed to the back of high-efficiency concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) panels.

The facility includes a 200 kW FCwave fuel cell module supplied by Canada-based Ballard Power. It is used to convert green hydrogen into electricity, enabling Fusion Fuel to sell power into the grid during periods of peak demand. H2Évora includes hydrogen purification, compression, and storage systems. It has been operating continuously since late 2021, and is now connected to the Portuguese electric grid.

“The facility will also serve as an important proving ground for our R&D team as we continue to roll out future iterations of our technology,” said Frederico Figueira de Chaves, chief financial officer of Fusion Fuel.

In August, Fusion Fuel secured a €10 million ($9.9 million) grant to develop the 6.6 MW HEVO-Industria green hydrogen project in Sines, Portugal. It will feature 300 solar hydrogen generators.