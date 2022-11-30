 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Poweron presents new hybrid inverters for residential solar applications

By Peter Moore on November 30, 2022

India’s Poweron has developed wall-mount hybrid solar inverters with nominal power ratings of 3.68 kW, 4.6 kW, and 5 kW. They are compatible with lead-acid and Li-ion batteries.

Poweron’s PSE hybrid inverter for residential solar
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/poweron-600×277.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/poweron-e1669812089870.jpg”>

Poweron’s PSE hybrid inverter for residential solar

Image: Poweron

From pv magazine India

Poweron has released the PSE series of wall-mountable, hybrid solar inverters. It is offering three models with nominal power ratings of 3.68 kW, 4.6 kW and 5 kW. All three devices have a maximum DC-to-AC conversion efficiency of 97.6%, a European efficiency of 97%, and MPPT efficiency of 99.5%. These are compatible with both lead-acid and Li-ion batteries.

The maximum DC input voltage is 550 V. Each inverter has two built-in MPPT trackers. The MPPT tracking voltage is 155 V to 500 V for 3.68 kW inverters, 188 V to 500 V for 4.6 kW devices, and 200 V to 500 V for 5 kW models.

Popular content

The inverters can be used for grid-tied projects or off-grid applications. They measure 523 mm × 495 mm × 191 mm each. The 3.68 kW model weighs weigh 28 kg, while the 4.6 kW and 5 kW variants come in at 30 kg.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »