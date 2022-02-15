Powin to supply 5.8GWh of batteries for projects in US and Taiwan

The U.S. battery specialist has signed framework agreements with four developers to deliver systems for multiple projects.

Oregon-based Powin Energy has announced major supply deals covering a 5.8GWh pipeline of energy storage projects in the U.S. and Taiwan. The company will supply its fully integrated battery storage systems to four, undisclosed developers out to 2024.

Under the framework agreement, Powin will provide fully integrated battery energy storage facilities including cells, stacks, enclosures, cabling, transformers, inverters, battery management, and all software and controls systems.

As an up-and-coming player in the battery market, Powin develops products and software including battery modules, packs, and turnkey systems, as well as battery and energy management systems and cloud-based monitoring and control set-ups.

Raw material sourcing As part of pv magazine’s UP Initiative, we have focused on raw material sourcing in the energy storage industry. Read about material sourcing for batteries, lithium extraction in Chile, cobalt from the Congo, and the development of raw material recycling, and contact [email protected] to find out more.

The company uses its proprietary software controls and ancillary equipment to hook up battery cells sourced from China. Its scalable storage systems utilize lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells mainly from CATL and EVE.

Powin’s manufacturing capacity is based in multiple locations including China and Taiwan. In 2020, the company announced plans to expand Taiwanese production from 700MWh to 2.5GWh, and it recently publicized a near-shoring deal to establish manufacturing nearer its U.S. end users and to reduce exposure to logistical problems.

Popular content

In an announcement last month, Powin said it would be near-shoring fabrication of its modular Centipede lithium-ion battery systems to Monterrey, Mexico, in partnership with manufacturing and supply chain business Celestica. As confirmed last week, the majority of the new 5.8GWh supply agreements will utilize Powin’s Centipede product from that site.

Launched in November, the Centipede consists of pre-integrated modular units containing batteries, thermal management equipment, and other safety features. According to Powin, Centipede requires half the time to procure and deploy – and uses 30% less space – than rival modular storage systems, while also reducing lifecycle costs.

The product integrates multiple Powin Stack750E BESS (battery energy storage system) units, which are designed for two-to-four-hour applications, and supports more than 200MWh of energy storage capacity per acre. The third-generation battery module was updated with new thermal controls, a change Powin said will create an anticipated 80% reduction in service times.

Order book

Prior to the newly-announced supply deal, Powin said it had already secured more than 2GWh of contracts for the Centipede from multinational independent power producers and utilities. Under the new orders, the company will be responsible for commissioning the battery systems and for long-term services including on site operations and maintenance, battery augmentation, and 20-year extended warranties.

“With the significant strides that Powin has made as a company in the previous 12 months, these agreements signify that we have built a superior level of trust within the energy storage industry,” said Powin CEO Geoff Brown. “These agreements are with some of the industry’s most well-respected developers, with healthy pipelines of projects located near some of the largest power hubs throughout the American West and Northeast, as well as Asia.”