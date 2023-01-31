Practice your startup pitch on TechCrunch Live with Benchmark and Cambly

TechCrunch Live is back! The weekly show resumes this week, and we’re excited to bring back a popular segment. Called Pitch Practice, it should be self-explanatory. Participants have a chance to practice their pitch by presenting to another founder and investor. This show’s guests are fantastic too. You want their feedback on your pitch.

Our first guests are Sameer Shariff, CEO and co-founder of Cambly, and Sarah Tavel, a long-time investor at Benchmark and previously Greylock. They’re the perfect guests to kick off the third season of TCL, and they’re going to give three founders feedback on their pitches.

TCL’s mission is still to help founders build better venture-backed businesses. But going into 2023, there’s new urgency behind this mission. TechCrunch Live started in the heady days of 2021, and now in early 2023, the startup world is experiencing new challenges. It’s harder to fundraise, sales cycles are much longer, and investors (and their LPs) have different expectations.

Here’s how to participate in Pitch Practice:

Register and join the show on Hopin starting at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 p.m. PDT. The first interview starts at 3:00/12:00.

Apply to present your company using this form.

After the 30-minute chat with Shariff and Tavel, selected founders will have 2 minutes to pitch, and receive 4 minutes of feedback.

You do not need a pitch deck to participate.

We’re looking for startup founders who have a well-rehearsed pitch for an early-stage startup.

Not selected for today’s show? No worries; try next week. This segment is a regular feature of TechCrunch Live.