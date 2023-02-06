Practice your startup pitch on TechCrunch Live with Mayfield and Cube

Practice pitching your startup on this week’s TechCrunch Live. I have two amazing guests and they bring along a lot of startup pitching experience. Three guests of this week’s TechCrunch Live event will have two minutes to practice their elevator pitch and they’ll get four minutes of candid feedback from the two guests.

This week, we have Rajeev Batra, partner at Mayfield, and Christina Ross, co-founder and CEO of Cube, a FP&A toolkit company. Rajeev has been investing in startups at Mayfield since 2007. Christina is a serial CFO-turned-startup founder, and knows what it takes to get early funding.

Selected participants get two minutes to pitch their company. Then guests will provide feedback on the pitch: Is the information presented in a logical format, does the founder speak with authority, what’s missing from the pitch?

TCL’s mission is still to help founders build better venture-backed businesses. But going into 2023, there’s new urgency behind this mission. TechCrunch Live started in the heady days of 2021, and now in early 2023, the startup world is experiencing new challenges. It’s harder to fundraise, sales cycles are much longer, and investors (and their LPs) have different expectations.

Here’s how to participate in Pitch Practice:

Register and join the show on Hopin starting at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 p.m. PDT. The first interview starts at 3:00/12:00.

Apply to present your company using this form.

After the 30-minute chat with Rajeev and Christina, selected founders will have 2 minutes to pitch, and receive 4 minutes of feedback.

You do not need a pitch deck to participate.

We’re looking for startup founders who have a well-rehearsed pitch for an early-stage startup.

Not selected for today’s show? No worries; try next week. This segment is a regular feature of TechCrunch Live.