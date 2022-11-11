Prediction Capital hits first close of €30M for new fund to back startups addressing UN SDGs

Another day, another dollar, and another VC fund launches. But, refreshingly, this one will specifically address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Prediction Capital is a new VC sprung out of the Swiss Family Office infinitas Capital, the investment firm of former entrepreneur and investor Robin Lauber, and formed together with Christopher Chuffart and Kilian Graulich. The fund, which has hit its first close of €30M, will focus on startups covering ConsumerTech and FinTech mainly in the German-speaking DACH region.

Another focus will be on businesses that embrace the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular Good Health and Wellbeing, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and Partnerships for the Goals.

So far it’s invested in Heritas, Foodetective (Online Infrastructure & Intelligence of the Merchant Industry

, raised $2M) and House of Change.

Lauber has been in real estate but also brought Dunkin’ Donuts to Switzerland where he successfully exited the business in 2020. Chuffart was most recently at Mountain Partners, a Zurich based VC before moving to i2i Logic (Australian corporate finance FinTech) to open their European HQ. Graulich is former McKinsey & Company.