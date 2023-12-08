Prepare for Emissions Reporting and Regulation Compliance in 2024

Date/Time: January 30, 2024 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

The regulatory landscape is quickly shifting, from the recent passage of California’s SB 253 and 261 to updates to SBTi FLAG emissions reporting. These new regulations will soon have implications for large companies doing business in the state. With all these changes, do you know what your business will need to report on?

Join Planet FWD, a leading decarbonization platform, and policy experts as they delve into what’s new and how recent changes may impact your business. Our speakers will pull back the curtain on the regulatory landscape, when you need to be reporting and how you can best prepare.

You’ll walk away with a deeper understanding of:

How the climate disclosures and regulatory space changed last year

What regulations are mandatory and when they take effect

How businesses can get ready for the new California disclosures

What you need to know for FLAG reporting

Moderator:

Margaret Morales, Director, Carbon, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Charlie Quann, Head of Corporate Reporting and Decarbonization, Planet FWD

Steven Rothstein, Managing Director for Capital Markets, Ceres

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.