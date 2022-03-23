Preserving the Value of Our Ocean by Preventing Plastic Waste

More than 11 million tons of plastic pollution enter the ocean each year, approximately 80% from land-based sources, and 20% from ocean-based sources like fisheries and vessels. Unless addressed, plastic pollution will increasingly harm human and ocean health as well as our economies and livelihoods. We cannot address these challenges in our own silos. What does it take to build global projects through partnerships with investors, businesses and nonprofits? This panel will highlight the challenges and opportunities for the GreenBiz community to engage in the fight against plastic pollution and further the circular economy.

How plastic waste harms our ocean and our economy

Ongoing projects and partnerships between investors, businesses, and nonprofits addressing this challenge

Opportunities for your company to engage

Moderator:

Suz Okie, Circular Economy Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers: