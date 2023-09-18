Prosus, Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk abruptly steps down

Bob van Dijk, the chief executive of Dutch e-commerce investor Prosus and its controlling shareholder Naspers, has stepped down from his position effective immediately in a surprising move at the firms that own and are major backers of several large commerce firms globally. Ervin Tu, presently Prosus’ Group Chief Investment Officer, has been promoted as interim chief executive of the firms.

“The Boards of Prosus and Naspers want to thank Bob for his leadership over a full decade,” said Koos Bekker, chair of Prosus in a statement. “During this time substantial businesses were established in Classifieds, Food Delivery and Payments, while we also entered several new fields. We appreciate Bob’s contributions and wish him much success with his future career.”

The news press release didn’t include a statement from Bob, who assumed the top role at the firms in 2014. The firms said their boards and Bob “mutually agreed” that he will step down from his position. Bob, 50, will continue to consult the boards at Naspers and Prosus for a year.

“Prosus is operating with momentum. I am honored to assume the role and help shape the future of the Group. I couldn’t be more excited about the team around me and to get started,” said Ervin in a statement.

More to follow.