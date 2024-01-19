Puma Energy acquires 49% stake in MBHE

Puma Energy has acquired a 49% stake in MBHE Group (PTY) Ltd.

With headquarters in Centurion, South Africa, MBHE provides renewable energy solutions to customers across southern Africa and specializes in the design, supply, installation and operation of solar PV systems and battery technology for numerous sectors.

Puma Energy says the transaction will allow it to help its industrial and commercial customers “prepare for the future of energy and decarbonize their operations with fully integrated renewable energy solutions.”

The company did not reveal the financial terms of the transaction.

Popular content

The Switzerland-based energy business has cited the installation of solar PV, Battery Energy Storage solutions and off-grid solar PV plants as key growth opportunities across Southern Africa.

It says the partnership will create more opportunities for MBHE to secure and benefit from longer-term power purchase agreements, while also providing access to new customers and unlocking financial facilities to fully develop its pipeline of projects.

“The partnership between Puma Energy and MBHE enables us to maintain our aggressive growth strategy, offering energy as a service,” added MBHE Financial Director Werner van Wyk. “The unique differentiator is not only being able to provide holistic solar and energy storage solutions with strong technical and financial support but also accessing a much larger market through Puma’s existing footprint and network of commercial and industrial clients into Sub-Saharan Africa.”