 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Pushing the Boundaries of Fast Charging: New Lithium-Ion Battery Material Can Recharge 80% in 10 Minutes

By Crystal Jones on September 15, 2023

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a lithium-ion battery material that can recharge 80% in 10 minutes and maintain this for 1,500 cycles. The team achieved this by creating a new electrolyte formulation that enhances ion flow and withstands high currents during rapid charging.

Electric vehicles (EVs) have revolutionized the automotive industry, promising a sustainable future with reduced carbon emissions. As they surge in popularity, one of the primary challenges has been their charging speeds and battery longevity, which are vital for consumer acceptance and broad adoption

Now, researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are pushing the boundaries of fast charging for electric vehicles (EVs).

A team of battery scientists recently developed a lithium-ion battery material that not only recharges 80% of its capacity in 10 minutes but keeps that ability for 1,500 charging cycles.

Zhijia Du

ORNL researcher Zhijia Du inserts a newly developed liquid electrolyte material into a battery pouch cell. The formulation extends the life of extreme-fast-charging batteries like those used in electric vehicles. Credit: Genevieve Martin/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

When a battery operates or recharges, ions move between electrodes through a medium called the electrolyte. ORNL’s Zhijia Du led a team that developed new formulations of lithium salts with carbonate solvents to form an electrolyte that maintains better ion flow over time and performs well when high current heats up the battery during extreme fast charging. Project partners tested battery pouch cells made at ORNL’s Battery Manufacturing Facility to prove the battery’s safety and cycling characteristics.

“We found this new electrolyte formulation basically triples the Department of Energy’s target for the lifespan of an extreme-fast-charging battery,” Du said.

Reference: “A Novel High-Performance Electrolyte for Extreme Fast Charging in Pilot Scale Lithium-Ion Pouch Cells” by Dr. Zhijia Du, Dr. Zhenzhen Yang, Dr. Runming Tao, Vadim Shipitsyn, Dr. Xianyang Wu, David C. Robertson, Kelsey M. Livingston, Shae Hagler, James Kwon, Prof. Dr. Lin Ma, Dr. Ira D. Bloom and Dr. Brian J. Ingram, 13 August 2023, Batteries & Supercaps.
DOI: 10.1002/batt.202300292

Source: SciTechDaily

Published in Battery Technology, DOE, Electrolyte, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Technology

Crystal Jones
Crystal Jones

More from Battery TechnologyMore posts in Battery Technology »
More from DOEMore posts in DOE »
More from ElectrolyteMore posts in Electrolyte »
More from Oak Ridge National LaboratoryMore posts in Oak Ridge National Laboratory »
More from TechnologyMore posts in Technology »