Pushing the Boundaries of Fast Charging: New Lithium-Ion Battery Material Can Recharge 80% in 10 Minutes

Electric vehicles (EVs) have revolutionized the automotive industry, promising a sustainable future with reduced carbon emissions. As they surge in popularity, one of the primary challenges has been their charging speeds and battery longevity, which are vital for consumer acceptance and broad adoption

Now, researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are pushing the boundaries of fast charging for electric vehicles (EVs).

A team of battery scientists recently developed a lithium-ion battery material that not only recharges 80% of its capacity in 10 minutes but keeps that ability for 1,500 charging cycles.

When a battery operates or recharges, ions move between electrodes through a medium called the electrolyte. ORNL’s Zhijia Du led a team that developed new formulations of lithium salts with carbonate solvents to form an electrolyte that maintains better ion flow over time and performs well when high current heats up the battery during extreme fast charging. Project partners tested battery pouch cells made at ORNL’s Battery Manufacturing Facility to prove the battery’s safety and cycling characteristics.

“We found this new electrolyte formulation basically triples the Department of Energy’s target for the lifespan of an extreme-fast-charging battery,” Du said.

