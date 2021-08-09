PV glass producer plans new factory in India

From pv magazine India

Asahi India Glass has partnered with Ahmedabad-based Vishakha Group to set up India’s largest solar glass plant in Mundra, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The greenfield project will initially produce up to 3 GW of solar glass per year.

The plant is expected to be commissioned within the next 18 to 24 months. Asahi India Glass will take a minority stake in the venture.

Vishakha Group is one of the largest manufacturers of flexible polymer packaging in India. It also manufactures other key components for the solar panel value chain, including solar backsheets, EVA encapsulant sheets, and aluminum frames for solar modules.

Asahi India Glass has become the second company after New Delhi-based Gold Plus Glass to launch solar glass manufacturing operations this year. Borosil Renewables is currently the only operational solar glass manufacturer in the country. It runs a factory in Bharuch, Gujarat, and supplies about 40% of India’s solar glass needs. Imports meet the balance of demand.

Due to rising sales, Borosil Renewables plans to expand its capacity from 450 tons per day to 950 tons per day by adding a third solar glass line of 500 tons per day, along with processing facilities. The announcements for capacity additions come as a surge in solar installations in India drive demand for solar panels and solar glass.

As part of its commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement, India has now embarked on an ambitious target of generating 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

“India has been one of the few nations that have accelerated its global commitment towards climate change and we intend to do our part to achieve the renewable energy target,” said Jigish Doshi, the chairman of Vishakha Group.